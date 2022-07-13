CBS Mornings Will Air Live in Los Angeles Beginning This Fall

CBS Mornings will air live on CBS’ West Coast flagship station KCBS, beginning this fall.

In addition to broadcasting CBS News’ national morning show from 4-6 a.m. PT, the Los Angeles station will continue to carry the West Coast editions of the program in its current 7-9 a.m. PT time period.

CBS stations boss Wendy McMahon referred to the move as “an audience growth opportunity for CBS Mornings, by giving early risers and commuters in the Los Angeles market the chance to watch live from 4-6 a.m.”

The decision to air a live edition of CBS Mornings on KCBS is part of an overall morning news expansion at CBS’ Los Angeles duopoly, which is comprised of KCBS and KCAL.

As part of the expansion, CBS News and Stations said that KCAL 9 will begin airing a weekday morning newscast for the first time in its history. The station is adding a local morning news franchise that will air from 4 to 11 a.m. weekdays, beginning this fall.

KCAL 9’s new local morning newscast will air on both CBS 2 and KCAL 9 in the 6 a.m. PT hour.

The addition of KCAL 9’s morning news franchise will give CBS 2, KCAL 9 and the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel a combined total of 91.5 hours of regularly scheduled live local newscasts per week—more hours than any other station in the L.A. market.

