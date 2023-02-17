CBS Mornings Temporarily Relocates From Times Square Studios

The Thursday and Friday editions of CBS Mornings saw the show originate from its previous home at the CBS Broadcast Center and not from its Times Square studios due to technical issues.

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King alluded that there was a technical issue at the end of Friday’s broadcast. A CBS spokesperson wouldn’t elaborate further to TVNewser, saying, “We expect those issues to be resolved soon.”

CBS has been broadcasting its weekday and Saturday morning show from the Times Square location since August 2021. The move to its new home brought about a new name for the morning show, CBS Mornings from CBS This Morning, a new logo, new theme music and a new cohost in Nate Burleson.

CBS News has also used the studio for its election night coverage.

The CBS Broadcast Center studios became the new home of the CBS News Streaming Network in 2022.

There’s no word on which studio this weekend’s edition of CBS Saturday Morning will use.