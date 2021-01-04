CBS’ Mark Strassmann Named Face the Nation Senior National Correspondent

Mark Strassmann is a familiar face to CBS News viewers across all platforms, and you’ll be seeing even more of him on Face the Nation going forward.

Here’s Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan this past Sunday announcing Strassman’s new role on the broadcast.

New year, new title. Congrats to Mark Strassmann, @FaceTheNation‘s Senior National Correspondent! Here’s our latest on this week’s #Georgia runoff election to decide control of the senate. pic.twitter.com/cTdNAN4wr4 — Elizabeth Campbell (@ECampbell360) January 3, 2021

In addition to this new role as Face the Nation’s senior national correspondent, Strassmann will continue contributing reporting across all CBS News programming.

Strassmann joined CBS News in 2001, and has covered major domestic and international stories during his two decades at the network. Most recently, Strassman covered the 2020 election and the fallout and response to the Covid-19 pandemic from his home base in Atlanta.

Strassmann broke the story of Trayvon Martin, and also provided extensive coverage of George Zimmerman’s trial for CBS. Additionally, he reported on the BP oil spill for four months, Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, the Terry Schiavo right-to-die story, church burnings in the South, the shuttle program, Colorado wildfires and Texas floods, the raising of the Hunley submarine, the Worldcom accounting debacle, the aftermath of September 11 and the trials of aging KKK members in the Birmingham church bombing. He has also made multiple trips to Iraq since 2003.

Strassmann is married to WSB-TV Atlanta anchor Linda Stouffer.

Comments