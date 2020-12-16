CBS Evening News Superfan Abby Hucker Speaks with Norah O’Donnell About Her Love for Journalism

An especially heartwarming segment aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

Last month, 9-year-old Abby Hucker’s mom wrote the CBS Evening News saying Abby, like most kids, has struggled this year but that watching the news has helped her make sense of it all. O’Donnell surprised Abby with a phone call to thank her for watching the news and talk about her love for journalism. What O’Donnell didn’t know was that Hucker’s dad, an ER doctor treating Covid-19 patients, was also listening in on the call.

Hucker said one reason she watches the news is to learn about what her dad has to deal with everyday.

When Hucker heard there was a supply shortage in PPE, she decided to donate her tooth fairy money to her dad’s hospital.

