CBS Evening News Has Technical Issue, Viewers Are Shown CBSN Coverage Instead

Tonight’s edition of The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell did not air in East Coast markets.

Viewers got CBSN coverage instead. Needless to say, that wasn’t supposed to be the case.

From 6:30-6:33 p.m. ET, instead of seeing O’Donnell on their TV screens, viewers saw three minutes of network promos. At 6:33 p.m. ET, instead of getting the television network, CBSN coverage anchored by Elaine Quijano suddenly appeared on the screen.

No Norah O’Donnell tonight.

The network says there was “a technical issue.”

We’re hearing that the West Coast edition of Evening News will air as planned.

.@CBSNews is currently experiencing technical difficulties. We will bring you the CBS Evening News as soon as possible. We apologize for the issue. — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 19, 2020

UPDATE: 8 p.m. ET. CBS News put out the following statement:

CBS News experienced technical difficulties tonight that prevented the CBS Evening News from airing at 6:30 pm, ET on the CBS Television Network. The issue is being resolved, and the Mountain and West Coast versions of the CBS Evening News will air during the regular time slots at 5:30 PM/6:30 PM, MT/PT. In place of the CBS Evening News on the East Coast, the network aired coverage from CBSN, CBS News’ streaming news service. Tonight’s broadcast of the CBS Evening News will also air on CBSN and will be available on CBSNews.com.

