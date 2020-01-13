CBS All Access Picks Up Daily Animated News Satire Show, Co-Executive Produced by Stephen Colbert

With news continuing to play a significant part in the wider American culture, CBS’ streaming service, CBS All Access, has made the decision to pick up a daily animated news satire series from its top-rated late night host Stephen Colbert.

Tooning Out the News is an animated variety series co-ep’d by Colbert, and it will feature animated characters mocking that day’s news and interviewing real-world guests.

It’s a “topical, irreverent news show,” said Julie McNamara, evp, original content, CBS All Access, at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. It is “the first animated series to cover news the same day it happens,” she said.

Adweek TV editor Jason Lynch, who is presently in Pasadena covering TCA, writes:

Tooning Out the News will comprise 5-7 minute daily clips leading to a full episode at the end of each week that will include additional material from that day’s events. Colbert will executive produce alongside his Late Show executive producer Chris Licht as well as RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, who also produce Colbert’s animated Showtime series, Our Cartoon President.

CBS digital executives noted that 65% of CBS All Access subscribers are in the 18-49 demo, with an average subscriber age of 44. Ad revenue per subscriber has also grown in the past year or 2, and 2/3 of All Access subscribers pay for its limited-ads tier; with the other 1/3 paying for the ad-free tier.

