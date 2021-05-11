Casey Dolan Named Senior Executive Producer of MSNBC Weekdays

Casey Dolan has been named the senior executive producer of MSNBC Weekdays, overseeing with all MSNBC Reports show teams along with senior vp of news programming Dan Arnall.

She will step into the new role on June 2.

Dolan has been with MSNBC and NBC News for more than 13 years, most recently serving as executive producer of MSNBC’s 10 a.m. hour Hallie Jackson Reports. The network is in the process of finding a new EP for that hour.

She started her run at the company as a desk assistant at NBC Nightly News, and has taken a wide variety of roles over the years, everything from cutting tape at Morning Joe/Way Too Early, and then taking on several roles at The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (associate producer, booker and producer) before becoming a senior producer at Andrea Mitchell Reports, and eventually EP of Hallie Jackson Reports.

Dolan will join a leadership team consisting of Weekend Mornings senior ep Omnika Thompson, and Weekend Afternoons senior ep John Nichols.

The network also announced on Tuesday evening that MSNBC director of booking and news programming Sarah Baker will report to Arnall and be responsible for leading efforts to book guests and manage our contributors for MSNBC Reports shows. She will continue to collaborate with the NBC News booking teams and work closely with Jesse Rodriguez who leads MSNBC’s booking efforts and editorial for the opinion shows.

Senior coordinating producer of news programming Jena Sturgis will also report to Arnall and lead MSNBC’s efforts to build systems and processes that make the network’s teams and newsroom workflows more efficiently. From staff training to working with show EPs, NBC News and MSNBC’s operations, technologies and HR teams.

And finally, supervising producer for breaking news Emma Thorne reports to Arnall and runs MSNBC’s breaking news team to make sure the network has real-time info on the stories and interviews that are driving the national conversation.