C-SPAN Says Steve Scully ‘Did Not Originate the Tweet’ That Was Sent From His Account to Anthony Scaramucci

C-SPAN senior executive producer, political editor and Washington Journal host Steve Scully has been looking forward to moderating the second presidential debate featuring President Trump and Joe Biden, whenever that might take place.

Now, some are questioning the respected journalist’s objectivity after a Thursday night tweet was posted by his account.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, stated:

That message appeared to be directed at former White House comms director Anthony Scaramucci, once a supporter of Potus who has since become a staunch critic of his, and a supporter of Joe Biden.

In a Friday morning interview on Brian Kilmeade’s syndicated radio show, Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, said Scully was hacked.

Regardless of intent, Scaramucci responded anyway:

Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down. https://t.co/cMphfQJELL — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 9, 2020

This all started after the president, always looking for an edge of some sort, criticized Scully in an interview with Hannity earlier that evening, referring to him as a “Never Trumper,” and adding, “I think somebody said he worked for Biden at one point.” This is in reference to Scully having interned for Biden briefly after he attended law school.

Scully, with whom we spoke in August right before the conventions, has covered presidential campaigns since 1988. After graduation, he went to work at WHEC-TV in Rochester, N.Y., as a reporter. Two years later, he joined C-SPAN and has coordinated the cable channel’s campaign programming since 1991.

Fahrenkopf defended Scully on Kilmeade’s program, C-SPAN put out the following statement in defense of Scully:

