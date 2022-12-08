C-SPAN Programming Boss Terry Murphy Is Retiring After 42 Years

C-SPAN today is announcing the retirement of longtime programming vp Terry Murphy and named C-SPAN vp of digital media Richard Weinstein as his replacement.

A 42-year veteran of C-SPAN, Murphy’s last day will be Jan. 6, 2023.

Hired as a field technician in 1981, Murphy soon moved into management and has served as C-SPAN’s head of programming for several decades. As head of programming, he has long guided C-SPAN’s daily editorial decision making and set the network’s overall editorial strategy.

“It’s impossible to overstate the impact Terry has had on our network,” said C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain. “Terry should also be recognized for his outsized editorial impact as an advocate for the public’s right to access their government. When Congress or other public officials said, ‘Event’s closed,’ Terry always asked why.”

A veteran C-SPANer, Weinstein is stepping in as the new head of programming and will serve as vp of content.

Weinstein started at C-SPAN in 1986 and has worked in various departments and positions across the network, including video productions, programming operations and editorial. While leading the networks’ digital initiatives, Weinstein oversaw C-SPAN.org, the Video Library, and the C-SPAN Now mobile video app.

In his new role Weinstein will further merge traditional TV and digital content for use across platforms.

With the retirement of Murphy, C-SPAN announced additional personnel changes:

Chief digital officer Michael Piccorossi is named vp and chief digital officer and will lead C-SPAN’s Digital Media Department. Serving as Weinstein’s de-facto replacement, Piccorossi will now oversee C-SPAN.org, the Video Library and C-SPAN Now.

Managing editor Ben O' Connell is being promoted to director of editorial operations and will oversee C-SPAN's Field Operations, Master Control and Studio Teams, Newsroom Systems and the Assignment Desk.

Coordinating producer Paul Brown is being promoted to executive producer, C-SPAN Television Networks and will manage the TV editorial staff and the editorial decision making and programming of C-SPAN's three TV networks — C-SPAN, C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN3.

C-SPAN host and managing producer Greta Brawner is being promoted to executive producer, public affairs programming. In this role, she will manage the event producers' team and politics unit.

Longtime editorial ops staffer Paul Orgel is named Senior Producer, Special History Series. Orgel will help lead efforts to produce special history series which offer informative context to the channel's public affairs content.

These C-SPAN personnel changes will go into effect on Jan. 9, 2023.