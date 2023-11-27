Building Evacuation Alarm Goes Off During Live NFL RedZone Broadcast

TVNewser doesn’t often cover NFL RedZone content, but what transpired on its air yesterday is certainly worth a mention.

During the late slate of NFL games on Sunday, a building alarm started going off in the background of a live NFL RedZone broadcast streaming on YouTube TV. Host Scott Hanson was reporting on the Bills-Eagles game before suddenly announcing that he and the rest of the RedZone crew had to evacuate their studios in Inglewood, Calif., for an unknown reason.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 20-something year broadcasting career,” said Hanson. “We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL RedZone right now, in our studios here in Inglewood, California. We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency.”

Advertisement

Hanson added, “You can probably hear the alarm going right over the top of my right shoulder here, as it is something absolutely unprecedented for us.”

Thankfully just moments later, Hanson was back on the air and told viewers everything was fine, and everyone in the building was safe. He continued to report on the games despite the alarm — which featured a loud voice telling people to find the nearest stairwell — going off in the background.

Hanson is back, and safe. Alarm is still going. pic.twitter.com/OpozgCjbAR — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) November 27, 2023

Hanson has been the host of NFL RedZone since it debuted in 2009. The seven-hour-long, commercial-free show pivots from various live games each Sunday on the NFL schedule showing each game’s most pivotal moments, many of which are happening in the “Red Zone” (within 20 yards of the defense’s end zone). Hanson remained the host of the channel when NFL Sunday Ticket left DirecTV for YouTube TV this season.

Each week, RedZone originates from the NFL Network studios in Inglewood, next to SoFi Stadium, which happens to be where the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams both play their home games.