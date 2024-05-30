How Bryan Norcross Hopes to Clear Up Confusion About 2024’s Hurricane Season (Exclusive)

Between destructive storms and a serious uptick in tornado activity, 2024 has already been an extreme year for extreme weather events within the continental United States. And Fox Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross expects that trend to continue when hurricane season begins on June 1.

“Every expectation is that it’ll be non-stop,” Norcross tells TVNewser. “We had 30 named storms in 2020, which was crazy. This year, the atmospheric conditions are forecast to be much more conducive to storm development and the water is even warmer. That’s leading all the seasonal hurricane predictions to be close to record territory. It’ll certainly be an extremely active season.”

Given that forecast, it’s particularly imperative that the lines of communication between climate experts, government officials and the general public remain open and clear of static after June 1. But Norcross is well-aware of how easy it is for urgent hurricane-related messages to get garbled and confused. That’s why he and meteorologist Ian Oliver are headlining the Fox Weather special, Hurricane HQ: Cone of Confusion. Advertisement Premiering May 31, the hour-long program is designed to provide key information about hurricane season along with important safety information direct from the National Hurricane Center. “There is no greater authority on hurricanes than the NHC,” Norcross emphasizes. “Our goal is to really be sure that people understand that they are extremely good people and that we’re all part of the same team.” The title of the special specifically refers to confusion that swirls around the cone—or center—of a hurricane, which is where the public and official attention tends to focus when forecasting a storm’s severity. But over the years, Norcross has learned that focusing on the cone can lead people to underestimate the wider impact of a hurricane. “Maybe you’ll look at the cone and think, ‘It looks like it’s going to Tampa and we’re in Fort Myers, so we’re going to be okay,” he explains. “But you’re just talking about the center of the storm and not the impact, so it can be misleading. The storm is always much bigger than the cone. If a hurricane is big, the impacts are way outside the cone—big enough to affect the entire west coast of Florida.” In fact, Norcross says that this season the NHC will actually cover up the cone on any forecast graphics they share to try and mitigate that focus on a hurricane’s center. “The idea is to take attention away from the cone when warnings are issued. We’re trying to make it easier for people not to be confused—and that confusion has been on many levels. I’ve heard federal, state and local officials misinterpreting warnings because they were convinced that the forecast showed the storm was going elsewhere in spite of warnings that the would be storm surges in their areas.” Norcross sees that kind of confusion as a side effect of the fractured media landscape that has made his job more complicated in recent years—certainly more complicated than when he reported on Hurricane Andrew, the Category 5 hurricane that swept through Florida in 1992. He famously remained on the air for 23 hours while covering that storm, and became a key source that both the public and officials looked to for information. “When I covered Hurricane Andrew, it was a lot easier to communicate with people because there were only four English-language TV channels in South Florida and everybody pretty much got the same information,” he recalls. “Today, people get fragments of information from all kinds of different places—whether that’s Facebook or television—and they have to assemble it somehow.”