CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced earlier today that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after feeling ill the previous day.

Baldwin, who anchors CNN Newsroom weekdays from 2-4 p.m. ET, is now the second CNN anchor to test positive for the virus, following Chris Cuomo, who tested positive earlier this week and has been hosting his prime-time program from his basement while under quarantine.

Baldwin, on the other hand, will not be hosting Newsroom.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19, Baldwin said she’s doing OK, and counts herself as “one of the lucky ones” and that she looked forward to being back on CNN “real soon.”

“And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post, shown below:

