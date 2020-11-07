Broadcast Networks to Present Prime Time Coverage of President-Elect Joe Biden’s Address to America

Joseph R. Biden, named president-elect of the United States this morning, is expected to deliver a prime time address to the nation tonight just after 8 p.m. ET. Biden will be joined by vp-elect Kamala Harris for the festivities.

The broadcast networks will break into previously scheduled Saturday prime time programming to cover the address.

NBC News will break into NBC’s coverage of the highly-anticipated Clemson-Notre Dame game broadcast to cover Biden’s address. For college football diehards not necessarily interested in viewing the address in real-time (or at all), NBC will move its broadcast of the game to NBCU-owned cable channel USA while Biden is speaking. Once NBC News’ coverage of Biden’s address concludes, the game broadcast will move back to NBC from USA.

ABC News will break into Saturday night programming at 8 p.m. ET to cover the address as well. Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos leads coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, and ABC News Prime Live anchor Linsey Davis will helm the special.

CBS News will air CBS News 2020: America Has Decided from 8-10 p.m. ET on CBS, anchored by Norah O’Donnell.

Judy Woodruff will anchor Election 2020 – A PBS NewsHour Special from 8-9:30 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide. The special – to include the live remarks from Biden and Kamala Harris – will examine the results and voter demographics from this year’s historic general election; the potential legal battles ahead; and what the election results reveal about America today, our divisions and opportunities for unity.

Noticias Telemundo’s José Díaz-Balart , Felicidad Aveleyra , Julio Vaqueiro and Vanessa Hauc will co-anchor a live primetime special, Biden Presidente Electo, beginning at 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. ET on Telemundo.

Univision Noticias will present Un Nuevo Comienzo (A New Beginning) co-anchored by Ilia Calderon and Jorge Ramos at 6:55 p.m. ET on Univision.

