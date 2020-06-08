Tomorrow, News Networks Will Present Special Coverage of the Funeral of George Floyd, Live From Houston

The major broadcast and cable news networks will present live coverage of the funeral of George Floyd tomorrow from his hometown of Houston.

ABC, NBC and CBS will break into regularly-scheduled programming at Noon ET for special reports.

Below, the live coverage plans.

ABC News:

ABC News will present special coverage from Houston of the private service and celebration of life for George Floyd.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will helm an ABC News Special Report live from Houston beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET.

Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight, and anchor Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline.

Reporting from across the country will include Correspondents TJ Holmes and Marcus Moore in Houston. ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and correspondent Deborah Roberts from New York; chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior national correspondent Terry Moran and reporter Rachel Scott from Washington, D.C.; and correspondent Alex Perez from Minneapolis.

ABC News Live – the network's 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming news channel – will live stream the network special report on the services for Floyd on Tuesday and report the developments on ABC News Live Prime at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

ABC News will have extensive digital coverage on ABCNews.com and ABC News social pages beginning Monday.

Social newscast On Location will have a preview of the memorial service on Tuesday, June 9 and a recap on Wednesday, June 10 – exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio will offer coverage of Floyd’s services featuring reporting by correspondent Jim Ryan in Houston. ABC News Radio will also offer one-minute Status Reports at least once an hour throughout the ceremonies, adding more as news warrants. ABC Audio’s Start Here podcast hosted by Brad Mielke will also cover the services.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multi-platform reporter Alex Presha reporting from Houston. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS News:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor (and native Texan) Norah O’Donnell will broadcast live from Houston tonight and tomorrow for coverage of George Floyd’s visitation and funeral.

will broadcast live from Houston tonight and tomorrow for coverage of George Floyd’s visitation and funeral. Tomorrow, O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report from Houston at approximately 12 p.m. ET, on CBS.

O'Donnell will be joined by CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host Michelle Miller and CBS News correspondent Janet Shamlian. CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues will contribute additional reporting from Minneapolis.

CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will begin CBS' coverage from New York tomorrow with an interview with the Chair of Congressional Black Caucus Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA), plus CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett will speak with several black police officers to hear their unique perspectives on the calls for reform, protests, use of force, and racial injustice.

In addition, Spike Lee will be live from New York to discuss the protests surrounding Floyd's death and how the historical context of his latest film Da 5 Bloods still resonates in 2020.

will be live from New York to discuss the protests surrounding Floyd’s death and how the historical context of his latest film Da 5 Bloods still resonates in 2020. CBSN, CBS ad-supported 24/7 streaming news service, will provide coverage of the funeral service.

CBS News Radio will provide live, anchored coverage beginning at 12:20 p.m., ET, Tuesday. The special reports will be broadcast on CBS Radio affiliate stations and on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel 124.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature coverage and digital content. Danya Bacchus is reporting from Houston.

O'Donnell also sat down with Joe Biden this afternoon, and an excerpt from that interview will air tonight on the CBS Evening News. The full interview will air Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET during the CBS News prime time special Justice for All, which will be anchored by Gayle King and air on CBS, CBSN and its new sibling cable network BET.

C-Span:

The funeral service for George Floyd in his hometown of Houston, will be Live on C-Span, C-Span Radio and C-Span.org beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Fox News:

Fox News will present continuous live coverage of the memorial service honoring George Floyd in his hometown of Houston, Texas tomorrow beginning at Noon ET.

Outnumbered Overtime anchor Harris Faulkner will helm the network’s special coverage.

Throughout the day, live reports on the ground in Houston will be provided by correspondents Casey Stegall and Alicia Acuna.

Additional contributions surrounding the service will be made by Outnumbered co-hosts Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Melissa Francis, Marie Harf and former NFL safety turned-professor and minister Jack Brewer. Brewer previously served as a spokesman for the National Association of Police Athletic Leagues.

Additionally, FNC will also offer a simulcast of the network's special coverage to all Fox affiliates nationwide beginning at 12 p.m. with correspondent Leland Vittert.

. Fox News Digital will stream the service live on FoxNews.com while FOX News Audio will provide coverage across all platforms, including Fox News Headlines 24/7, smart speaker hourly updates and reporting on the Fox News Rundown podcast.

MSNBC:

Craig Melvin will anchor MSNBC’s special coverage live from Houston starting at 11 a.m. ET. He will also report on NBC’s Today live from Houston with the latest leading up to the funeral.

NBC News:

Starting at 12 p.m. ET, NBC News will broadcast NBC News Special Report: Remembering George Floyd on NBC and NBC News Now.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will be joined by a team of NBC Newsers from across the country for the special report, including correspondents Morgan Chesky, Joe Fryer, Gabe Gutierrez and Steve Patterson. NBC News and MSNBC contributors Yamiche Alcindor, Paul Butler and Eugene Robinson will also join the coverage.

and . NBC News and MSNBC contributors will also join the coverage. Holt will anchor a special edition of NBC Nightly News live from Houston at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.

