Brit Hume Signs Multi-Year Extension With Fox News

Brit Hume, Fox News’ senior political analyst and ongoing political commentator, has signed a multi-year extension to stay at the news network.

The deal, announced today, means Hume will remain in his existing role, where he regularly serves as a commentator and panelist across Fox News’ daytime, evening, weekend and special event programming.

“Brit is an exceptional journalist who has played an integral role in our unrivaled political coverage—his extensive knowledge of the intricacies of Washington have made him a tremendous asset to our team and a popular favorite with our viewers,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We look forward to his continued expertise for many years ahead.”

Hume has been with Fox News since 1997. In his nearly 20 years at FNC, Hume created and anchored the evening news show Special Report, where he served as anchor for 10 years. After anchoring Fox News’ election coverage through 2008, Hume transitioned to his senior political analyst role in January 2009.

The longtime anchor and reporter, who has interviewed newsmakers like former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, was a panelist of both the Democratic and Republican National conventions this year, and has contributed to election programming during the New Hampshire primary and Iowa state caucuses, as well as Super Tuesday coverage.

He is also the author of books Inside Story and Death and the Mines.

