Brian Stelter Announces New Book Examining How Fox News Operated in Aftermath of 2020 Election

On Thursday morning, Brian Stelter, CNN’s former chief media correspondent and the founder of TVNewser, announced the publication of his new book, Network of Lies.

Stelter will once again turn his focus on Fox News Channel and pick up from where his previous book, Hoax, left off. Stelter says he’ll examine how the cable news outlet operated in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, how it manipulated its audience with the election lies, its relationship with former President Donald Trump, and the defamation lawsuits that are being filed against the network, including the high-profile $1.6 billion defamation case it’s currently fighting against Dominion Voting Systems.

“The recent revelations about Fox News and Donald Trump are nothing short of astonishing, with direct impacts on the next election, the First Amendment, and our democratic values,” Stelter tells TVNewser. “This scandal cries out for a nonfiction examination.”

Network of Lies is being published by One Signal, the same outfit that published Hoax, and is an imprint of Simon & Schuster’s Atria division.

The book is scheduled to debut in November, three years and three months after the release of Hoax.

Stelter, who left CNN in August of last year, has still been closely monitoring Fox News, publishing stories for various publications, and will be covering the Dominion-Fox trial, which begins Monday, as a special correspondent for Vanity Fair.

As always, @oliverdarcy is right! I can confirm his news in tonight’s Reliable newsletter: “Brian Stelter is joining Vanity Fair as a special correspondent to cover the Fox News trial.” It’s going to be a busy six-or-so weeks — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 11, 2023

Outside of that, he has kept himself busy primarily serving as a stay-at-home parent looking after his two kids, and was also a Harvard Kennedy School fellow this past fall.