Brian Kilmeade Will Guest Host Fox News Primetime Next Week

Brian Kilmeade is getting a second crack at hosting Fox News Primetime.

The longtime Fox & Friends co-host announced on his Twitter account Friday that he’ll be hosting the network’s 7 p.m. hour during the week of March 22.

I’ll be hosting @FoxNews Primetime next week! Be sure to tune in all week long starting 3/22 for the top stories at 7pm/ET on Fox News Channel. pic.twitter.com/ub5pagNo2H — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 19, 2021

Kilmeade will become the third Fox Newser to earn a second week hosting the program, which launched back in January. Trey Gowdy and Maria Bartiromo have also hosted the program for two weeks.

To-date, Kilmeade has been the top-rated guest host among adults 25-54, while Gowdy has averaged the largest total audience.

Bartiromo managed to score an interview with former President Trump on Wednesday, which lifted her second-week ratings a bit (although she remains the third-highest-rated host of the seven who have led Fox News Primetime so far).

It remains to be seen whether Kilmeade is the final Fox Newser to get a second week at the Fox News Primetime desk, or if there are others who will get another opportunity to guest-host the hour.

Here are the ratings for each week of Fox News Primetime since its January 18 launch.

Net Week Host Name P2+ Imps (000) Adults 25-54 (000) #TC FNC 1/18/21 Brian Kilmeade 1.960 347 5 FNC 1/25/21 Maria Bartiromo 1.877 305 5 FNC 2/1/21 Trey Gowdy 1.988 307 5 FNC 2/8 Mark Steyn 1.759 245 5 FNC 2/15 Rachel Campos-Duffy 1.728 269 5 FNC 2/22 Katie Pavlich 1.647 252 5 FNC 3/1 Lawrence Jones 1.713 276 5 FNC 3/8 Trey Gowdy 2.057 318 5 FNC 3/15 Maria Bartiromo 1.824 296 *3

Nielsen live-plus-same-day data through March 17, 2021