Brian Kilmeade Will Guest Host Fox News Primetime Next Week

Brian Kilmeade is getting a second crack at hosting Fox News Primetime.
The longtime Fox & Friends co-host announced on his Twitter account Friday that he’ll be hosting the network’s 7 p.m. hour during the week of March 22.
I’ll be hosting @FoxNews Primetime next week! Be sure to tune in all week long starting 3/22 for the top stories at 7pm/ET on Fox News Channel. pic.twitter.com/ub5pagNo2H
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 19, 2021
Kilmeade will become the third Fox Newser to earn a second week hosting the program, which launched back in January. Trey Gowdy and Maria Bartiromo have also hosted the program for two weeks.
To-date, Kilmeade has been the top-rated guest host among adults 25-54, while Gowdy has averaged the largest total audience.
Bartiromo managed to score an interview with former President Trump on Wednesday, which lifted her second-week ratings a bit (although she remains the third-highest-rated host of the seven who have led Fox News Primetime so far).
It remains to be seen whether Kilmeade is the final Fox Newser to get a second week at the Fox News Primetime desk, or if there are others who will get another opportunity to guest-host the hour.
Here are the ratings for each week of Fox News Primetime since its January 18 launch.
|Net
|Week
|Host Name
|P2+ Imps (000)
|Adults 25-54 (000)
|#TC
|FNC
|1/18/21
|Brian Kilmeade
|1.960
|347
|5
|FNC
|1/25/21
|Maria Bartiromo
|1.877
|305
|5
|FNC
|2/1/21
|Trey Gowdy
|1.988
|307
|5
|FNC
|2/8
|Mark Steyn
|1.759
|245
|5
|FNC
|2/15
|Rachel Campos-Duffy
|1.728
|269
|5
|FNC
|2/22
|Katie Pavlich
|1.647
|252
|5
|FNC
|3/1
|Lawrence Jones
|1.713
|276
|5
|FNC
|3/8
|Trey Gowdy
|2.057
|318
|5
|FNC
|3/15
|Maria Bartiromo
|1.824
|296
|*3
Nielsen live-plus-same-day data through March 17, 2021