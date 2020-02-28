Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum Will Co-Moderate a Town Hall with Trump on Thursday

Fox News has hosted 8 town halls with Democratic candidates for president during the 2020 election cycle, featuring everyone from Sen. Bernie Sanders to Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

President Trump has not been happy about this.

So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews. Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the “audience” was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2019

Well, it appears Trump has finally agreed to a Fox News town hall of his own. The network will host a town hall with the president next Thursday, March 5 in Scranton, Pa.

Scranton just so happens to be the hometown of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Fox News’ go-to town hall moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the event, which will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET.

“We are pleased to host incumbent President Donald Trump for his first town hall of the 2020 election cycle,” Fox News Media president and executive editor Jay Wallace said in a statement. “As Americans continue deliberating their choice for president, Fox News Channel is proud to provide a platform for candidates across the political spectrum to inform the public on their stances.”

Abbreviated editions of Special Report and The Story will air from 6-6:30 p.m. and 7:30-8 p.m. ET, respectively. For those unable to watch the pre-prime time town hall, which undoubtedly include West Coast fans, the network will present an encore presentation of the town hall from 11 p.m.-12 a.m. ET/8-9 p.m. PT, pre-empting Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.

Next Thursday’s town hall will be Trump’s first on-air interactions with Baier and MacCallum since their interviews with him in June 2018 and April 2017, respectively.

