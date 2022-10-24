Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum to Co-Moderate Fox News Town Hall Featuring Ohio U.S. Senate Candidates

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

Fox News will host a town hall next Tuesday, Nov. 1 featuring Ohio U.S. senate candidates Rep. Tim Ryan and JD Vance.

Co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the hour-long forum will take place in Columbus and start at 6 p.m. ET. According to the network, the event will feature a live audience of bipartisan Ohio voters and focus on issues facing the swing state ahead of the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

MacCallum will host a preview of the Ohio town hall earlier in the day during her 3 p.m. show, The Story.

As of publication time, most polls show Vance, the Republican candidate, as the slight favorite over Congressman Ryan, the Democratic candidate. This is according to data from FiveThirtyEight.