Bret Baier Challenges Norah O’Donnell and Jon Karl to the #CombatCovid19Challenge

Bret Baier and his wife Amy brought lunches from Masseria to the Children’s National hospital in Washington D.C. today as part of #CombatCovid19Challenge.

Children’s National is particularly special to Baier, given his son’s rare heart condition. The staff saved his son’s life.

Baier, who was originally “challenged” by Dana Perino to participate, is now calling on his good friends CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl to participate in the challenge.

We’ve reached out to representatives of O’Donnell and Karl to find out if the newsers are up for it, and will update this item if/when we receive a response.

*UPDATE: 5:08 p.m. ET: O’Donnell has accepted the challenge, and will participate tomorrow. We’re waiting to hear on Karl.

The #CombatCovid19Challenge is actually a bipartisan effort (yes, those still exist) launched by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). It’s designed to raise awareness and serve as a call to action for all Americans to help each other and support their local communities during this pandemic.

As one can see from Baier’s video above, the participation process is a simple one:

Record a short 2-3 minute vertical video (iPhone preferred, can be from selfie mode) of yourself accepting the #CombatCOVID19Challenge and explain the activity you will do for your community to help fellow Americans in need. The video should be filmed vertically, preferably on an iPhone. It should be short – no more than three minutes. And it can be filmed in selfie mode. Challenge 3-4 other individuals to film themselves doing something for their

community within 48 hours. Post the video to Twitter tagging the individuals you choose to challenge

along with the hashtag: #CombatCovid19Challenge.

