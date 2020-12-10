Bret Baier Announces His 13-Year-Old Son Paul Is Heading Home to Recover From 4th Open Heart Surgery

Looking for some happy news this week? We’ll provide it for you: Bret Baier’s 13-year-old son Paul underwent his fourth open heart surgery, and according to the Special Report anchor, the surgery was successful.

Paul is now headed home to recover from the procedure, which took place at Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Baier (@bretbaier)

Paul Baier was born with five congenital heart defects, and since undergoing his first open-heart surgery just days after his birth, he has continued to battle health issues, and recently had his 10th angioplasty.

Paul’s most recent open heart surgery was back in 2013, when he was just 6 years old.

The Special Report anchor recently told USA Today that the surgery was set to take 8 hours, that Paul would spend 7 to 10 days in the hospital, and 6 weeks recovery back home.

TVNewser offers its best wishes to Paul Baier, and hopes the avid golfer will be able to hit the links again real soon.

Comments