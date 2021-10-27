Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum Will Co-Anchor Fox News’ Election Night 2021 Coverage

TV network coverage plans for Tuesday’s Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections are starting to roll in, with Fox News being the latest network to release theirs.

FNC will present special live coverage of the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races as well as the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, Martha MacCallum will anchor her 3 p.m. program from Virginia to cover the latest in the race between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

At 7 p.m. ET, Bret Baier and MacCallum will helm a one-hour election special entitled, Democracy 2021: Virginia Showdown to report on the key races. Baier and MacCallum will be joined by Chris Wallace, Brit Hume and Juan Williams along with network contributor Katie Pavlich. Additional contributions will be made throughout the day by Shannon Bream, who will provide live updates using the Fox News Voter Analysis system and Bill Hemmer who will break down the results on the electronic “Bill-board.” FNC correspondents Rich Edson and Alexandria Hoff will be on the ground in Virginia with each of the respective campaigns.

Fox News Digital will feature up-to-the-minute vote results for the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races after polls close, and FoxNews.com will stream all major Election Day events, including Virginia, New Jersey and New York City elections on its homepage and on our Election Day live blog.

Fox News Audio will provide comprehensive coverage leading up to Election Day with daily reports focusing on the gubernatorial and mayoral races. On Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, Fox News Radio will present a one-hour special across the affiliate network helmed by correspondent Jared Halpern and a panel of reporters and political analysts.