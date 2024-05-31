Here Are the Breaking News Times For the Trump Hush Money Trial Verdict

Nearly 48 hours after jury deliberations began in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump, the 12-person jury came to a verdict: guilty on 34 felony counts.

For much of Thursday, the news outlets had been on standby while waiting to hear from the jury. Just when it seemed like the group would be dismissed for the day, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan informed the court that a verdict had been reached.

In preparation for the historic verdict, broadcast and cable news operations quickly switched to breaking news mode. Regular programming was interrupted on ABC, CBS and NBC, while the cable news networks made an easy pivot into their verdict coverage.

Below are the times when the news outlets began their breaking news coverage, as well as when the guilty verdict was announced.

Verdict Reached (All Times ET)

ABC News Live: 4:37 p.m.

MSNBC: 4:37 p.m.

NBC News Now: 4:37 p.m.

CNN: 4:38 p.m.

Fox News: 4:39 p.m.

NewsNation: 4:40 p.m.

CBS News 24/7: 4:43 p.m.

NBC News: 4:46 p.m.

ABC News: 4:48 p.m.

CBS News: 4:49 p.m.

Guilty Verdict Announced (All Times ET)

MSNBC: 5:06:16 p.m.

ABC/ABC News Live: 5:06:24 p.m.

NBC/NBC News Now: 5:06:26 p.m.

CNN: 5:06:58 p.m.

CBS/CBS News 24/7: 5:07:06 p.m.

Fox News: 5:07:32 p.m.

NewsNation: 5:08 p.m.