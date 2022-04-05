Bloomberg’s Michael Barr Wins 2022 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge

The University of Kansas Jayhawks completed an epic second half comeback to defeat the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA Men’s DI Basketball championship game 72-69.

Kansas’ title win, the fourth in program history, also means that we have a new TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge champion for 2022, and he’s a first-time participant: Bloomberg Radio news anchor Michael Barr!

The Bloomberg Radio newser made more correct picks than any other participant this year, and he was one of only five participants in this year’s bracket to correctly predict Kansas as 2022 tournament champions.

“Even a broken clock is right twice a day,” Barr told TVNewser. “I caught some luck and it worked, especially with St. Peter’s taking out some big name teams. Thanks to all for letting me enjoy some NCAA bracket fun.”

In addition to serving as Bloomberg news anchor, Barr co-hosts the Bloomberg Business of Sports radio show and podcast with fellow 2022 Bracket Challenge participants Scarlet Fu and Mike Lynch. So he certainly had a leg up on much of the competition in that regard.

Bloomberg Survilleance anchor Tom Keene had Barr on BTV this morning to discuss his victory:

Barr earned 119 points en route to his title, and was followed by Fox Business Network White House correspondent Edward Lawrence with 109 points, ABC News climate unit coordinating producer Tracy Wholf with 108, an anonymous entry earned 104 points, and CNBC Squawk on the Street, TechCheck senior ep Todd Bonin with 96 points. CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime executive producer Kevin Flynn (86 points), HLN Morning Express meteorologist Bob Van Dillen (83 points), former CNBC communications chief Brian Steel (77 points), Bloomberg host Jason Kelly (71 points), and TVNewser’s A.J. Katz (71 points) round out the top 10.

Interestingly, none of the top 10 participants in this year’s challenge finished among the top 10 last year. Needless to say, you never know who will come out on top!

PBS NewsHour senior vp and general manager Michael Rancilio won the 2021 TVNewser Bracket Challenge with 123 points, but couldn’t maintain the magic and fell to No. 36 this year.

Thanks to everyone for participating in the 13th annual TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge. We appreciate you, and we’ll see you all again next year!