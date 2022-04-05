Bloomberg | SportsNewser | TV Biz

Bloomberg’s Michael Barr Wins 2022 TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge

By A.J. Katz 

The University of Kansas Jayhawks completed an epic second half comeback to defeat the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA Men’s DI Basketball championship game 72-69.

Kansas’ title win, the fourth in program history, also means that we have a new TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge champion for 2022, and he’s a first-time participant: Bloomberg Radio news anchor Michael Barr!

The Bloomberg Radio newser made more correct picks than any other participant this year, and he was one of only five participants in this year’s bracket to correctly predict Kansas as 2022 tournament champions.

“Even a broken clock is right twice a day,” Barr told TVNewser. “I caught some luck and it worked, especially with St. Peter’s taking out some big name teams. Thanks to all for letting me enjoy some NCAA bracket fun.”

In addition to serving as Bloomberg news anchor, Barr co-hosts the Bloomberg Business of Sports radio show and podcast with fellow 2022 Bracket Challenge participants Scarlet Fu and Mike Lynch. So he certainly had a leg up on much of the competition in that regard.

Bloomberg Survilleance anchor Tom Keene had Barr on BTV this morning to discuss his victory:

Barr earned 119 points en route to his title, and was followed by Fox Business Network White House correspondent Edward Lawrence with 109 points, ABC News climate unit coordinating producer Tracy Wholf with 108, an anonymous entry earned 104 points, and CNBC Squawk on the Street, TechCheck senior ep Todd Bonin with 96 points. CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime executive producer Kevin Flynn (86 points), HLN Morning Express meteorologist Bob Van Dillen (83 points), former CNBC communications chief Brian Steel (77 points), Bloomberg host Jason Kelly (71 points), and TVNewser’s A.J. Katz (71 points) round out the top 10.

Interestingly, none of the top 10 participants in this year’s challenge finished among the top 10 last year. Needless to say, you never know who will come out on top!

PBS NewsHour senior vp and general manager Michael Rancilio won the 2021 TVNewser Bracket Challenge with 123 points, but couldn’t maintain the magic and fell to No. 36 this year.

Thanks to everyone for participating in the 13th annual TVNewser March Madness Bracket Challenge. We appreciate you, and we’ll see you all again next year!

STANDINGS – 2022 Final
Rank Network Name Score Correct Champion
1 Bloomberg Michael Barr 119 41 Kansas
2 Fox Business Edward Lawrence 109 39 Kansas
3 ABC Tracy Wholf 108 34 Kansas
4 n/a entry-69617 104 35 Kansas
4 CNBC Todd Bonin 96 34 Kansas
6 CNBC Kevin Flynn 86 39 Gonzaga
7 HLN Bob Van Dillen 83 37 Kentucky
8 CNBC Brian Steel 77 38 Duke
9 Bloomberg Jason Kelly 71 36 Arizona
10 TVNewser/Adweek A.J. Katz 71 36 Kentucky
11 CNBC Anne Tironi 69 37 Duke
12 NBC Janelle Rodriguez 67 36 Arizona
13 CNBC Jessica Golden 66 34 Duke
14 Bloomberg Tom Keene 64 31 Gonzaga
15 CNBC Contessa Brewer 62 36 Arizona
16 CNBC Dominic Chu 62 37 Kentucky
17 Bloomberg Scarlet Fu 62 36 Gonzaga
18 Bloomberg Tim Stenovec 61 30 Kentucky
19 CNBC Sara Eisen 59 36 Arizona
20 Fox News Todd Piro 56 35 Arizona
21 Bloomberg Mike Lynch 55 34 Gonzaga
22 CNBC Brian Sullivan 55 31 Baylor
23 Bloomberg Romaine Bostick 55 34 Gonzaga
24 Weather Channel Alex Wallace 54 36 Gonzaga
25 CNBC Matt Rosoff 54 32 Arizona
26 Weather Channel Paul Goodloe 53 34 Gonzaga
27 Bloomberg Jonathan Ferr0 51 30 Gonzaga
28 CNBC Tyler Mathisen 51 33 Kentucky
29 CNBC Matt Quayle 50 32 Purdue
29 CNBC Sandy Cannold 50 35 Arizona
31 NBC Vicky Nguyen 48 48 Gonzaga
32 PBS NewsHour Judy Woodruff 48 30 Villanova
33 ABC Michael Huberman 47 30 Arizona
34 CBS Darius Walker 47 32 Gonzaga
35 CNBC Joe Kernen 45 34 Arizona
36 PBS NewsHour Michael Rancilio 45 32 Gonzaga
37 Bloomberg Kailey Leinz 42 32 Wisconsin
38 NBC Peter Alexander 39 31 Gonzaga
39 Fox News Joe Concha 37 26 Arizona
40 CNBC Jim Cramer 37 27 Gonzaga

 

