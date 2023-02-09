Bloomberg’s Kailey Leinz Relocates to Washington, D.C.

Kailey Leinz, the anchor of the morning show Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, the weekly afternoon show Bloomberg Crypto, and Bloomberg Green, is relocating from New York to Washington, D.C.

Based in the nation’s capital, Leinz will continue to co-host Bloomberg Crypto alongside Matt Miller. Bloomberg Crypto covers the people, transactions, and technology shaping the world of decentralized finance. She will also report on regulation, policy and its intersection with the financial markets.

Leinz has been with Bloomberg since 2017 and was part of the cross-asset team, covering big-picture market trends, and with TOPLive, Bloomberg’s live blog of quickly developing market-moving events.

Leinz was also part of Bloomberg’s extensive coverage during the early days of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Before joining Bloomberg, Leinz was an on-air reporter for NBC29 in Charlottesville, Va., and worked for NBC News out of Washington, D.C.

Watch Leinz talk about her new assignment below.