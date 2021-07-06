Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein Launches Tonight on Bloomberg TV

Today, Bloomberg Media launches a new bi-weekly series on Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein.

Presented by David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group and Bloomberg TV host, the new half-hour investment series features conversations with some of the world’s most successful investors. The first episode debuts today on Bloomberg TV at 9 p.m. ET featuring Blackstone COO & president Jonathan Gray.

In one-on-one interviews with high profile investing executives, Rubenstein discusses how they created wealth for themselves and others, lessons learned, and the opportunities they plan to pursue. Additional guests scheduled to appear on the program include: JPMorgan Chase Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Erdoes, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Marc Andreessen, Columbia Investment Management Co. president & CEO Kim Lew, and more.

“Bloomberg Wealth will provide viewers with investing strategies from some of the world’s top wealth creators,” Rubenstein said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing these in-depth interviews with the Bloomberg audience, who will gain valuable insights in an engaging and entertaining format.”

Bloomberg Wealth content is available to Bloomberg Terminal subscribers, and on Bloomberg Media’s multiple platforms including TV, radio, digital, Quicktake, mobile, social, Bloomberg Businessweek, and live events.

Rubenstein also hosts Bloomberg TV’s The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, for which he speaks with leaders from a spectrum of industries about their paths to success. The latest (sixth) season featured conversations with Mark Cuban, Reed Hastings, Bob Iger, and more.