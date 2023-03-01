Bloomberg TV Announces Programming Changes

Bloomberg TV announced programming changes today affecting its daytime lineup.

David Westin is stepping away from Bloomberg’s flagship politics show Balance of Power to focus on the weekly show Wall Street Week, which he has also helmed since January 2020. The former ABC News president-turned-Bloomberg TV anchor will also anchor daily segments tied to the Wall Street Week program.

Balance of Power will now be co-anchored by Annmarie Horden and Joe Mathieu.

Accompanying this change is a location and time shift as the show will move from New York to Washington, D.C., with Balance of Power now airing at 5 p.m. ET instead of 12 p.m. ET.

By moving to Washington D.C., Balance of Power, which covers the intersection of business and politics, will be able to include more original reporting and roundtable discussions.

Finally, Bloomberg Technology takes over the vacated 12 p.m. timeslot and will continue to be co-anchored by Caroline Hyde and Ed Ludlow.

These changes take effect on March 13.