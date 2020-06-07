CNN | Fox News

While Navigating a Protest, Bill Weir’s Cameraman Gets Help From a Fox & Friends Producer

By A.J. Katz Comment

The coverage of protests against police brutality sparked by the murder of George Floyd has been mostly negative. However, there was at least one nice TV news-related moment to come out of Saturday’s protests.

On Saturday afternoon, during a New York-based protest, CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir was conducting a “walk and talk”  with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert music director Jon Batiste.

As you can see from the video above, it was a bit of a chaotic situation, and Weir’s cameraman Eveilo had to navigate through the chaos.

All of a sudden, a woman sporting a Mets cap came to the rescue, as you can see below. Only later would she introduce herself as Fox & Friends booking producer Bridget Gleason.

A nice gesture by Gleason that Weir and his team appreciated.

