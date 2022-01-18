Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino Celebrate 1 Year as Co-Anchors on America’s Newsroom

Fox News anchors Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino teamed up for the first time on America’s Newsroom one year ago today.

The duo looked back at their first year behind the desk together this morning, recounting various news stories they covered, including President Biden’s Inauguration, the Super Bowl as well as some more lighthearted moments together in the weekday 9-11 a.m. time period. They also gave a shout out to their production team.

WATCH:

The Faulkner Focus and America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith also launched one year ago today.