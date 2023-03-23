Benjamin Hall’s Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home Debuts at No. 1 on New York Times Print Hardcover List

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall’s new memoir Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home made its debut at No. 1 on the New York Times Best-Seller Print Hardcover List in the non-fiction category. This is the first week the book was eligible to make it onto the list since launching on March 14.

Hall’s backstory is well known at this point: He and two of his colleagues were attacked while on assignment in Ukraine last March. Hall suffered brutal injuries from the attack, but his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and consulting producer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, weren’t as lucky. They were killed.

Saved focuses on how Hall survived the horrific attack, his on-the-ground war coverage experience, the dramatic rescue from Ukraine and his ongoing journey to recovery.

Hall promoted his book last week across Fox News programming, including a sit-down with Sean Hannity and an appearance on Fox & Friends. Fox News also aired a Sunday primetime special focusing on Hall’s story.

“I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, one workable hand. I was burned all over, and I feel strong, I feel more confident than I ever have,” Hall told Fox & Friends last week. “I think that you learn a lot going through things like this, and I was surrounded by so many wonderful people – that’s why I’m here today, and I look forward to everything that comes ahead.”