CNBC Contributor Ben White Dies Following Brief Illness

By Ethan Alter 

CNBC contributor Ben White died Saturday following a brief illness. The news was revealed by White’s partner, who posted a message on social media. “He’ll forever be in my heart and will be missed by so many,” she wrote.

White had been a regular contributor to CNBC since 2013, while also working as Politico’s chief economic correspondent. He started his career at The Washington Post in 1997 and later wrote for The New York Times and The Messenger among other outlets.

As White’s partner indicated in her note, he will indeed be missed by many. A number of Whites colleagues and friends took to social media to share their condolences, including Chuck ToddJake TapperJohn Harwood and Jesse Rodriguez.

