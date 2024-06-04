CNBC Contributor Ben White Dies Following Brief Illness

CNBC contributor Ben White died Saturday following a brief illness. The news was revealed by White’s partner, who posted a message on social media. “He’ll forever be in my heart and will be missed by so many,” she wrote.

This is Ben’s partner, Sara.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that Ben died on Saturday, June 1 after a brief illness. He loved his family, being a journalist, rooting for the Yankees and the Commanders and so much more. He’ll forever be in my heart and will be missed by so many. 💔 — Ben White (@EconomyBen) June 4, 2024 Advertisement

White had been a regular contributor to CNBC since 2013, while also working as Politico’s chief economic correspondent. He started his career at The Washington Post in 1997 and later wrote for The New York Times and The Messenger among other outlets.

As White’s partner indicated in her note, he will indeed be missed by many. A number of Whites colleagues and friends took to social media to share their condolences, including Chuck Todd, Jake Tapper, John Harwood and Jesse Rodriguez.

I’m just at a loss for words. Ben’s a former Hotliner and was just, frankly, one of the good ones, both as a person and a journalist. I’m so so sorry for his family. https://t.co/zKhsaGHe5w — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 4, 2024

What horrible news

I’m so sorry https://t.co/JW2t5nwZi8 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2024

Sara — I am so so so sorry to hear this. I am shocked. my thoughts are with you. ben was such a good guy and good colleague. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 4, 2024

Our condolences to your family, from the entire @MSNBC family. He was a frequent guest and always kind & friendly in our interactions through the years. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) June 4, 2024

Shocking news. Ben was an outstanding reporter and human. We all looked up to him. https://t.co/eUJragW3m7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 4, 2024

Ugh. Devastating news. Godspeed. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 4, 2024

His memory is a blessing I worked w/Ben at The Messenger & @Politico where, after I was first hired in 2015, his advice was invaluable when I started Florida Playbook Over the years, whenever I had an economics question, Ben was an always available source We were friends. This… — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 4, 2024

oh Sara, i’m so sorry and sad to see this awful news. Ben was such a fine person. heartbreaking. — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 4, 2024