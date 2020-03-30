Ben Bland and Victoria Fritz Will Co-Host BBC Global News Show for Quibi

The heavily hyped, mobile-first content platform Quibi is still on track to launch April 6, one week from today.

The platform and BBC News this morning announced new details of their upcoming news show, Around the World by BBC News, which will launch on that date.

The show, designed specifically for mobile, will be produced from London Monday through Friday, and hosted by Ben Bland at launch. Bland is an anchor on BBC World News, specializing in business news for BBC News shows including Business Live, Talking Business and World Business Report.

Victoria Fritz will join Bland later in the year, when she returns from maternity leave. Fritz anchors the BBC program The Briefing. As the former North America business correspondent, Fritz has reported on the global economic collapse and recovery from Wall Street and across the continent. She has also reported extensively on plastics and their impact on human and marine health, sailing across the North Pacific to the greatest accumulation zone of plastic in the world. She has also investigated the rise of fake news.

“We are really excited to be working with Quibi from launch as their international news provider,” BBC Global News evp of marketing and distribution Chris Davies said. “As a leader in digital news for U.S. millennial audiences, it makes complete sense for us to be in Quibi’s Daily Essentials lineup, providing its audience with trusted, accurate and impartial coverage of the big stories happening around the world.”

Quibi programming in the Daily Essentials vertical will last around 5-6 minutes per broadcast. The ad-supported version of the service will cost $5 per month. The ad-free version will cost $8 per month.

