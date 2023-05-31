BBC Studios Names Melissa Rubinson as SVP of Business Development and Partnerships

Now that the BBC operates a single unified news network with the BBC News Channel, it is seeking additional ways to broaden its audience and acquire new revenue sources, particularly in the U.S.

Enter Melissa Rubinson, the new svp of business development and partnerships for BBC’s commercial subsidiary BBC Studios.

In this new role, Rubinson, based in New York, will focus on expanding BBC’s audiences and increasing revenue for BBC News content across platforms, developing strategic opportunities to accelerate its commercial growth. She will be reporting to BBC Studios Chief Commercial Officer Tara Maitra.

“Melissa is a highly accomplished and experienced business leader with a proven track record of developing and negotiating complex partnerships. She comes to BBC Studios with an extensive network and tremendous relationships across the industry that she was able to cultivate over the past decade,” said Maitra. “She is a great addition to our team, and I am confident that she will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

“I am thrilled to be joining BBC Studios during a period of expansion for the company and when the demand for the BBC’s brand of journalism has never been higher,” said Rubinson. “As the company prepares to roll out new platforms and content to serve those needs, I am eager to help grow the BBC’s digital footprint and extend the reach of the company’s trusted, impartial journalism around the globe.”

Before joining the BBC, Rubinson was at Reuters, serving as senior director of strategic accounts and partnerships. In this role, she was responsible for developing and executing strategic partnerships with various global media and technology companies.

Rubinson is a 15-year vet in the world of business development and strategic partnerships and has also held jobs at other media organizations, including Yahoo! Inc., Associated Content, and CNN.