BBC News Teams With Formula E Racing on ‘New Kind of Film Production’ Bringing Fans’ Stories to Life

Whenever an announcement linking TV news with racing is made, our ears perk up. And that happened Thursday on the other side of the Atlantic.

BBC Global News has launched a new commercial partnership with Formula E (think Formula 1 but with electric sportscars) to produce a set of online films showcasing fan stories from behind the scenes of the 2020-2021 World Championship. The endeavor is meant to bring the sport to a new, digital audience around the world.

To showcase never-been-told stories from around the world, fans are encouraged to share their most memorable Formula E experiences by uploading them online. The stories will then be developed into original short films which will be housed on a dedicated content hub within the BBC StoryWorks website.

Pretty interesting.

BBC Global News’ proprietary research methods, involving facial coding technology, will also be used for the project to track the audience’s emotional engagement and identify a new community of Formula E fans.

“The fans are at the heart of any sport and Formula E has a highly engaged and unique global following – much like the BBC,” said BBC Global News evp of advertising Sean O’Hara. “This landmark partnership with Formula E represents a new kind of film production for us and we’re excited to shine a spotlight on Formula E’s passionate supporters by uncovering their remarkable tales and using our unrivalled storytelling skills to share them with the world.”

