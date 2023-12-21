BBC News Signs Steve Lai as Singapore-Based Chief Presenter

BBC News has announced that Steve Lai is joining the news organization as chief presenter based in Singapore.

Lai will anchor Newsday and Asia Business Report, BBC News’ flagship Asia morning programs. He will also report on-location for several key stories, including the upcoming elections in Taiwan.

He brings a wealth of experience to BBC News with more than a decade of covering the critical changes that have impacted Asia’s political, economic, trade, and social landscapes in Asia. Lai helmed coverage of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, the 2018 Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit, and has delivered some of the most important news for audiences in Singapore. He has reported for TV, radio, digital, and social platforms, including podcasts, and worked on documentaries across Asia’s political, economic, social, and sporting life and beyond.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining BBC News in Singapore as events in Asia continue to rise in significance on the world stage,” says Lai. “The BBC’s global reach and credibility is unmatched, and I’m excited to start working with the team to provide viewers with impartial and insightful understanding of the biggest news stories shaping the region and beyond. It’s a fresh start to the new year, and I’m looking forward to being on the ground, covering Taiwan’s election for BBC News in mid-January.”

BBC News Channel executive news editor Paul Royall says in a statement: “We are delighted that Steve will be joining the BBC News Channel as one of the presenters that our audiences across the world can look to for accurate and impartial news. Asia Pacific continues to be a dynamic region of ever-growing importance in the world, and we know Steve is very well-placed to bring these stories to our audiences globally. He is a highly experienced presenter whom audiences regard as a trusted voice. He brings authority and expertise, and his personable presenting style is much-loved by audiences across APAC. He makes a great addition to our outstanding presenting team.”

Lai joins the BBC from the Singaporean English news channel CNA, where he was co-host of the flagship morning news program and an anchor of special event programs. Before that, he was a presenter on the flagship evening news program and anchored election coverage in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Myanmar.