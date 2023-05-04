BBC News Adds Caitríona Perry as Chief Presenter in Washington, D.C.

BBC News has named Caitríona Perry a chief presenter broadcasting out of the Washington, D.C., bureau. She joins fellow chief presenter Sumi Somaskanda in the U.S. capital.

Perry is familiar with the D.C. area, having served as the US-based correspondent for RTÉ, Ireland’s national public service broadcaster. Prior to this appointment, Perry was the anchor for RTÉ’s main evening news program and and fronted special event programming.

“I’m delighted to be joining the BBC at this time of its expansion in the US. There is no other news organization globally which has the same ability and resources to bring the most important news to so many people with impartiality, urgency, accuracy, and style,” says Perry. “I look forward to continuing my career in public service journalism at the forefront of reporting all the biggest stories around the world.”

BBC News channel executive news editor Paul Royall said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Caitríona to BBC News. She brings authority, expertise and warmth to the new channel and completes a compelling on-air team.”

In April, BBC soft relaunched its new single unified news network, the BBC News Channel. The unified news network combined BBC News, a U.K.-focused news channel, and BBC World News, its international channel.

BBC News Channel will operate as a single broadcast but with two different feeds – one catering to U.K. viewers and one catering to its international viewers.

Broadcasts will originate from London during U.K. daytime hours, followed by Singapore and Washington, D.C.