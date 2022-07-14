BBC Is Launching Single Unified News Network in April

BBC has shared details about a new, single unified news network covering both global and domestic news that’s poised to launch in April 2023. BBC previously had two news outlets: BBC News, which was a previously a U.K.-focused channel—and BBC World News, which catered to a global audience. The two channels are now combining into a single entity that will feature programming, which will broadcast around the world.

The yet-to-be-named news network will broadcast from London during U.K. daytime hours, followed by Singapore and Washington D.C. Of specific interest to U.S. newsers, BBC is looking for both on and off screen talent in Washington prior to launch.

“Our aim is to create the best live and breaking video news service in the world—on our web pages, our apps, on BBC iPlayer and on our new TV news channel,” BBC News digital boss Naja Nielsen said in a statement. “The way audiences consume news is changing. In recent years we’ve seen a huge surge in audiences coming to our live coverage, with tens of millions following live pages when big stories and events unfold.

“As the world’s most trusted source of news, with a huge depth and breadth of expertise, the BBC is uniquely placed to offer audiences the best analysis and explanation as these stories are unfolding. So we are investing in new capability to cover breaking news stories—and our news channel and digital teams will work hand in hand to bring the best journalism to audiences both at home and abroad.”

The company says the BBC’s new news network will be ad-free in the U.K., feature new shows built around high-profile journalists and shows airing across multiple platforms.

U.K. viewers will receive specific content at certain times of the day—and during certain news stories. A new live and breaking news team will provide universally available coverage of global breaking news, and—when relevant—a U.K.-only stream for domestic news events.

Sports programming on the news network will feature a mixture of domestic and new global sports shows.

The BBC will also invest in shows based on popular radio programming, with new technology and studio capacity to do so. This will begin with the BBC Radio 5 Live Nicky Campbell show, which will be broadcast on BBC Two on weekday mornings—as well as on the U.K. stream of the new channel.

BBC Studios will be responsible for securing revenue from the network outside the U.K., primarily through ad sales, returning funding to the BBC that can be reinvested in the company’s journalism.