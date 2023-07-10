BBC Anchor Suspended Amid Allegations He Paid Teenager for Sexually Explicit Photos

A high-profile anchor at the BBC has been taken off the air amid allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos over the course of three years, starting when said person was 17.

In a notable twist, the allegations against the unnamed anchor, reported Friday by British tabloid The Sun, were called into question on Monday when a lawyer representing the person at the center of the matter disputed the veracity of the claims.

“For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish,'” a letter from the lawyer said.

The Sun says it sticks by its reporting and responded in a statement that said, “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behavior of a presenter and the welfare of their child.”

The Sun added it has seen evidence to back the mother’s claims.

BBC’s Marita Moloney reports: “We know the police are involved, we know a well-known presenter has been suspended and we know there’s claim and counter-claim, but there’s just as many questions still unanswered.”