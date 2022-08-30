August ’22 Ratings: Second-Ranked MSNBC Continues to Gain Total Viewers, But Sheds A25-54 Viewers From 2021

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

MSNBC was the second-most-watched basic cable network for the month of the third month in a row, both in total day (804,000 viewers) and during primetime (2 million viewers). This is according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the month of August 2022.

Relative to the prior month (July ’22), NBCU’s politics-focused cable network improved by less than +1% in total primetime viewers—and gained +1% among adults 25-54 from the previous month. MSNBC saw month-to-month improvement in total day viewing— up +5% in total viewers and among adults 25-54. The story is different for MSNBC relative to August 2021. The network gained total viewers in primetime (+6%) and total day (+10%). However, it continues to shed adults 25-54. The network is -18% in the primetime demo and -7% in the total day demo from the year-ago month.

MSNBC averaged a far larger total audience than CNN in August, aided by the weekly The Rachel Maddow Show and receiving a slight boost from Alex Wagner‘s new show now airing Tuesdays-Fridays at 9 p.m. On the downside, MSNBC finished third in total day and primetime when it came to drawing adults 25-54, finishing far behind CNN and Fox News.

The average impressions for August 2022 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 1,299,000 total viewers / 134,000 A25-54

On the programming front, TRMS was the fourth-most-watched cable news show in August, while Alex Wagner Tonight topped CNN Tonight in A25-54 and total viewers in the show’s first two weeks. It did come up far short to its new 9 p.m. Fox News competitor Hannity. Additionally, Morning Joe ranked No. 2 in its timeslot for the 2nd month in a row and topped CNN for the 89th month in a row among total viewers. The extended hour of Morning Joe at 9 a.m. grew +26% over August 2021.

TRMS was the fifth-most-watched among all original cable news programs in August— and posted its fourth consecutive month of viewership growth among total viewers and A25-54.

