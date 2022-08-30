August ’22 Ratings: Second-Ranked MSNBC Continues to Gain Total Viewers, But Sheds A25-54 Viewers From 2021

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
MSNBC was the second-most-watched basic cable network for the month of the third month in a row, both in total day (804,000 viewers) and during primetime (2 million viewers). This is according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen for the month of August 2022.
Relative to the prior month (July ’22), NBCU’s politics-focused cable network improved by less than +1% in total primetime viewers—and gained +1% among adults 25-54 from the previous month. MSNBC saw month-to-month improvement in total day viewing— up +5% in total viewers and among adults 25-54. The story is different for MSNBC relative to August 2021. The network gained total viewers in primetime (+6%) and total day (+10%). However, it continues to shed adults 25-54. The network is -18% in the primetime demo and -7% in the total day demo from the year-ago month.
MSNBC averaged a far larger total audience than CNN in August, aided by the weekly The Rachel Maddow Show and receiving a slight boost from Alex Wagner‘s new show now airing Tuesdays-Fridays at 9 p.m. On the downside, MSNBC finished third in total day and primetime when it came to drawing adults 25-54, finishing far behind CNN and Fox News.
The average impressions for August 2022 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):
- Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 1,299,000 total viewers / 134,000 A25-54
- Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 804,000 total viewers / 89,000 A25-54
On the programming front, TRMS was the fourth-most-watched cable news show in August, while Alex Wagner Tonight topped CNN Tonight in A25-54 and total viewers in the show’s first two weeks. It did come up far short to its new 9 p.m. Fox News competitor Hannity. Additionally, Morning Joe ranked No. 2 in its timeslot for the 2nd month in a row and topped CNN for the 89th month in a row among total viewers. The extended hour of Morning Joe at 9 a.m. grew +26% over August 2021.
TRMS was the fifth-most-watched among all original cable news programs in August— and posted its fourth consecutive month of viewership growth among total viewers and A25-54.
Below, the network's August '22 Nielsen ratings press release:
MSNBC IS #2 ACROSS ALL OF CABLE TELEVISION FOR THE 3RD MONTH IN A ROW
MSNBC Delivers Year-Over-Year Growth in Every Major Daypart While CNN Sees Year-Over-Year Declines
MSNBC Tops CNN in Weekday Viewership for the 19th Straight Month, Delivers Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth for the 3rd Straight Month
MSNBC Primetime Ranks #2 in All of Cable and More Than Doubles CNN’s Total Audience, Beating CNN for the 69th Month in a Row
“Morning Joe” is #2 in All of Cable for the 22nd Straight Month, Tops CNN for the 90th Straight Month
MSNBC Dayside Finishes #2 Across All of Cable for the 3rd Straight Month
“The Rachel Maddow Show” Finishes #2 Among All Primetime Original Cable Programs in August, Beating FOX News’ “Hannity” and Extending Its Total-Viewer Winning Streak Over CNN to 111 Months
“Alex Wagner Tonight” Tops CNN in A25-54 and Total Viewers in the Show’s First Two Weeks
“The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” Beats CNN in Both Demos, Tops CNN Among Total Viewers for the 73rd Straight Month
MSNBC Digital Delivers Triple-Digit Growth in Text Consumption
MSNBC Tops All Cable Networks in African American Viewership for 3rd Straight Month
Viewers Watch MSNBC for an Average of 387 Minutes Per Week, Doubling CNN Viewer Average
NEW YORK (August 30, 2022) – In August, MSNBC was the #2 network across all of cable television for the 3rd month in a row, according to Nielsen. MSNBC also had three consecutive months with year-over-year viewership growth.
MSNBC total day (M-Su 6am-2am) ranked #2 among cable networks in August (ahead of #3 CNN, #4 HGTV, and #5 Hallmark) and delivered 900K total viewers, topping CNN (620K) in 18 of the last 19 months. In A25-54, the total day average was 97K viewers.
On weekdays (M-F 6am-2am), MSNBC averaged 1.1M viewers and beat CNN (652K) for the 19th straight month. MSNBC was one of only three top 20 cable networks with year-over-year viewership growth in each of the last three months, while CNN had year-over-year declines for the fourth straight month.
MSNBC’s primetime programming (M-F 8pm-11pm) ranked #2 in cable television for the 3rd month in a row (ahead of #3 HGTV, #4 CNN and #5 TBS). MSNBC doubled CNN’s total audience, averaging 1.6M total viewers (vs. CNN’s 811K) and extending its winning streak to 69 straight months.
Breaking news and reporting during dayside (10am-4pm) also finished #2 in all of cable (ahead of #3 CNN, #4 HGTV and #6 ESPN) for the 3rd month in a row, drawing 783K total viewers (vs. CNN’s 719K). In A25-54, dayside averaged 84K viewers. MSNBC’s breaking news and reporting was also recently awarded the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for “Breaking News Coverage” of the January 6 Capitol Hill attack.
“Morning Joe” (M-F 6am-10am) dominated weekday mornings, finishing #2 in all of cable television in both total viewers and A25-54. August marked the 22nd month in a row that “Morning Joe” ranked #2 in total viewers. “Morning Joe” delivered 932K total viewers, topping CNN (441K) for the 89th month in a row. In A25-54, “Morning Joe” delivered 105K viewers, topping CNN (88K) for the 4th month in a row. The extended hour of “Morning Joe” at 9am continues to grow: viewership was 26% higher than in August 2021. From 6am-10am, “Morning Joe” ranked #1 in all of cable among African American viewers (216K), ahead of #3 CNN (111K) and #37 FOX News (17K).
“The Rachel Maddow Show” (Monday 9pm; 2.9M viewers*) ranked #2 among all primetime original cable programs in August, ahead of FOX News’ “Hannity” (2.8M) and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” (2.6M). “The Rachel Maddow Show” averaged 317K viewers* in the A25-54 demo (vs. CNN’s 178K).
The premiere of “Alex Wagner Tonight” (Tuesday 8/16 at 9pm) averaged 2.0M total viewers and 183K A25-54, beating CNN in both demos. During its first two weeks, “Alex Wagner Tonight” (1.7M) more than doubled CNN’s 9pm audience (754K).
MSNBC’s 9pm hour overall topped CNN for the 111th straight month.
“The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle” at 11pm ranked #2 in cable news and delivered 1.1M total viewers (vs. CNN’s 550K). “The 11th Hour” beat CNN in total viewers for the 73rd straight month. In A25-54, “The 11th Hour” delivered 146K viewers and beat CNN in the hour. “The 11th Hour” also achieved double-digit growth in August with total viewership up +10% over August 2021 and +21%over July 2022.
The following shows also topped CNN for the month in total viewers: “Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire” at 5am for the 5th straight month; “José Díaz-Balart Reports” at 10am for the 3rd straight month; “Andrea Mitchell Reports” at 12pm for the 3rd straight month; “Chris Jansing Reports” at 1pm for the 3rd straight month; “Katy Tur Reports” at 2pm for the 3rd straight month; “Hallie Jackson Reports” at 3pm for the 4th straight month; “Deadline: White House” from 4pm-6pm for the 62nd straight month; “The Beat with Ari Melber” at 6pm for the 28th straight month; “The ReidOut” at 7pm for the 5th straight month; “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8pm for the 5th straight month; “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” for the 87th straight month; “Velshi” on weekends at 8am for the 4th straight month; and “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports” on weekends at 2pm.
MSNBC Digital text content, which includes MSNBC Daily, The ReidOut Blog, Maddow Blog, and Know Your Value, is pacing to have its best month on record with triple-digit growth versus the same month last year. The last seven months have all been among the brand’s strongest on record in total text page views. In July, MSNBC also continued to rank ahead of CNN.com for a 17th straight month in video time spent per viewer.
MSNBC was #1 across all of cable among African American viewers for the 3rd straight month, ahead of #3 CNN (134K) and #41 FOX News (26K).
In August, viewers watched MSNBC for an average of 6.5 hours per week (387 minutes), twice as many minutes as the average CNN viewer (3.25 hours, or 193 minutes). MSNBC A25-54 viewers also averaged more minutes per week than CNN (190minutes vs. 149 minutes).
TV Source: Nielsen. Live+SD. August 2022. Persons 2+ unless indicated. Weekday = M-F 6am-2am. *Most Current data as of 8/30/22; includes time-shifted viewing up to 7 days after air date; excludes repeats.
Source: Comscore Video Metrix® (July 2022) U.S. desktop internet population 2+ and mobile internet population 13+ years old. Adobe Analytics & Partner Portals, August 2022.
