Aug. ’21 Ratings: MSNBC Is No. 2 Basic Cable Network for 6th Straight Month, But Sees Audience Losses From July

For MSNBC, there was good and there was, well, not-so-good. The good: MSNBC finished No. 2 during primetime across all of cable television (ahead of No. 6 CNN and only behind Fox News). During total day, MSNBC also averaged the second-most total viewers of any basic cable network for the 6th consecutive month.

The not-so-good: MSNBC saw audience losses in each key daypart and audience category from the previous month, and once again finished behind CNN in the key A25-54 demographic.

Compared to July 2021, MSNBC shed -6% in average total primetime viewers and -3% in the key demo. The network also shed -5% in total day viewers and -7% in the total day demo. It seems MSNBC viewers weren’t quite as interested in the Afghanistan conflict, and the network in general this month.

Compared to the year-ago month (Aug. 2020). MSNBC shed -44% of its average primetime audience, -54% of its primetime demo, -41% in total day viewers and half of its total day demo (-50%). To be fair, Aug. 2020 featured coverage of the Democratic National Convention, an event which gave MSNBC its largest average primetime August audience ever.

The average impressions for Aug. 2021 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 1,229,000 total viewers / 163,000 A25-54

Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 732,000 total viewers / 96,000 A25-54

On the programming front — Despite taking a couple of weeks off, The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. ranked No. 2 in the hour for the 3rd straight month in total viewers, topping CNN for the 99th consecutive month. In A25-54, TRMS ranked No. 2 in the hour for the 6th straight month, and beat CNN for the 7th consecutive month. That said, The Rachel Maddow Show finished behind more Fox News shows than usual this month (we’ll get to that in a future post).

Additionally, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace from 4pm-6pm beat CNN in total viewers for the 51st straight month; The Beat with Ari Melber at 6pm for the 16th straight month; The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell at 10pm beat CNN in total viewers for the 75th straight month and The 11th Hour with Brian Williams at 11pm beat CNN in total viewers for the 61st straight month.

Yet, as previously mentioned, the aforementioned shows (with the exception of Rachel Maddow) couldn’t out-perform CNN when it came to adults 25-54.

