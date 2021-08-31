Aug. ’21 Ratings: Breaking News Coverage of Afghanistan Conflict Lifts CNN in Total Day; Mixed Results in Prime

In-depth coverage of the conflict in Afghanistan provided CNN with a nice boost this month in total day viewership and among adults 25-54, a demo that flocks to the network during periods of breaking news.

Despite growth in the demo in August, the network saw a decline in total primetime viewers, and came up short in that category to rival MSNBC. Despite the primetime decline, CNN still ranked as one of cable TV’s 10-most-watched networks (No. 7 in primetime / No. 3 in total day), and continues to beat rival MSNBC in the key A25-54 demo.

Relative to the previous month (July 2021), CNN shed -4% in average total primetime viewers, ye gained +1% in the primetime demo. There was growth in both total day viewers (+4%) and in the total day demo (+9%).

CNN saw predictable ratings losses from Aug. 2020, (CNN’s most-watched August in network history), no major political event to broadcast. The network shed half of its average primetime total audience (-51%), -58% of its audience from the primetime demo, -39% of its average total day audience, and -47% of its audience from the total day demo vs. the year-ago month.

The average Nielsen live + same day impressions for Aug. 2021:

Prime time (Mon.-Sun.): 819,000 total viewers / 191,000 A25-54

819,000 total viewers / 191,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 621,000 total viewers / 136,000 A25-54

On the programming front — Each CNN hour from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. beat its MSNBC timeslot competition. Erin Burnett Outfront, Anderson Cooper 360 and Don Lemon Tonight surpassed MSNBC in the key A25-54 demo. CNN’s 9 p.m. offering Cuomo Primetime was the network’s top-rated show for the month, but saw losses from July.

Additionally, the CNN original series History of the Sitcom was No. 1 in cable news its weekend time period in total viewers, and adults 25-54

For more information, below is the network’s ratings press release: