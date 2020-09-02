August 2020 and Week of Aug. 24 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News, MSNBC, CNN Remain 3 Most-Watched Networks on Cable TV

Fox News, MSNBC and CNN were the three most-watched networks on cable television for the second consecutive month, as Americans flocked to cable news to catch up on continued wall-to-wall coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic, and most recently, coverage of the Democratic and Republican conventions in August 2020.

Each network delivered more viewers this month than in August 2019. Fox News averaged 3.64 million total prime-time viewers (+49%) and 1.78 million total day viewers (+31%). MSNBC averaged 2.19 million total prime-time viewers (+48%) and 1.25 million total day viewers (+31%). CNN averaged 1.69 million total prime-time viewers (+15%) and 1.01 million total day viewers (+47%).

How about adults 25-54? That’s the key TV news demo, after all. Fox News averaged 638,000 adults 25-54 in prime time (+70%) and 314,000 adults 25-54 in total day (+34%). MSNBC averaged 357,000 adults 25-54 in prime time (+61%) and 193,000 adults 25-54 in total day (+51%). CNN averaged 454,000 adults 25-54 in prime time (+16%) and 255,000 adults 25-54 in total day (+51%).

Both CNN and Fox News each had its most-watched August in the history of their respective networks (prime time). Additionally, FNC also remained No.1 on basic cable in total day viewers for the 50th straight month and No. 1 in total prime-time viewers for the seventh consecutive month.

How did cable news “big three” perform relative to the prior month? (July 2020). Fox News was +13% in total prime-time viewers and +9% in total day viewers. MSNBC was +5% in total prime-time viewers and +4% in total day viewers. CNN was +12% in total prime-time viewers and +2% in total day viewers.

Fox News was +22% in the prime-time demo and +14% in the total day demo. MSNBC was +19% in the prime-time demo and +11% in the total day demo. CNN was +16% in the prime-time demo and +1% in the total day demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers in prime time for August 2020:

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 3,637,000 2,194,000 1,685,000 • A25-54: 638,000 357,000 454,000

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers in total day for August 2020:

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,783,000 1,248,000 1,013,000 • A25-54: 314,000 193,000 255,000

How about the other cable networks? HGTV was the fourth most-watched network of August in prime time (1.33 million), followed by TLC (1.2 million), TNT (1.13 million), ESPN (898,000), Hallmark (889,000), TBS (861,000) and History (789,000).

Here’s the full August 2020 basic cable network ranker:

Aug. 2020 basic cable network ranker (Total Viewers)

The week of Aug. 24, 2020:

During RNC week (the week of Aug. 24), FNC was the most-watched network on all of TV during prime time, with 5.3 million total. Not only was Fox No. 1 in total viewers, but the network was also No. 1 among adults 25-54, averaging 1 million. The network was successfully able to advance its winning streak to 34 straight weeks among total viewers in total day, and moved back to No. 1 in prime time after finishing behind MSNBC the prior week (Aug. 17 – the DNC).

In prime time, Fox News garnered more than 5.3 million viewers, 1 million in the 25-54 demo and 718,000 in the 18-49 demo, marking the network’s second-most-watched week in network history, trailing only 2003 coverage of the Iraq War. Additionally, the network delivered its most-watched prime time in the 25-54 demo since the week of the 2016 election.

How did cable news “big three” perform relative to the prior week? (the week of Aug. 17 – DNC week). Fox News was significantly up, while MSNBC and CNN lost chunks of their respective audiences.

FNC was +67% in total prime-time viewers and +35% in total day viewers. MSNBC was -54% in total prime-time viewers and -25% in total day viewers. CNN was -48% in total prime-time viewers and -18% in total day viewers.

Fox News was +83% in the prime-time demo and +45% in the total day demo. MSNBC, with no RNC to televise, was -53% in the prime-time demo and -23% in the total day demo. CNN was -48% in the prime-time demo and -18% in the total day demo.

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers in prime time for the week of Aug. 24, 2020:

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 5,303,000 1,559,000 1,488,000 • A25-54: 1,022,000 284,000 412,000

Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers in total day for the week of Aug. 24, 2020:

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 2,264,000 1,138,000 998,000 • A25-54: 421,000 191,000 254,000

Following Fox News, MSNBC and CNN in the weekly basic cable rankings (average total viewers) are TNT (coverage of the NBA playoffs), HGTV, TLC, TBS, Hallmark, Food Network and USA as the 10 most-watched basic cable networks last week in prime time.

Week of Aug. 24 basic cable ranker (Total Viewers)

