AskNewser: What’s Your Most Memorable Convention Story?

We’re back with another installment of our #AskNewser series.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off next Monday from Milwaukee (technically), with former Vice President Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris set to accept their party’s nomination for president and vice president.

The RNC begins the following Monday, with President Trump and Vice President Pence accepting their party’s nomination for 2020.

Whether you’re a rookie political reporter covering a convention for the first time, or the most seasoned of political reporters, who feels like you have seen it all, these conventions, which will take place largely as virtual events, are unprecedented.

To the longtime political journalists out there: In advance of the 2020 conventions, we want to hear your most memorable convention stories.

Email us this week at tvnewser@adweek.com—or provide your thoughts on your Twitter account about what’s at the top of your list, using the hashtag #AskNewser—and we’ll share everyone’s most interesting stories next week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

