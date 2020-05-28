AskNewser: What Upgrades to Your Work-From-Home Setup Will Make Your Job Easier?

We’re back with another installment of our #AskNewser series.

CNN announced yesterday that “the majority” of its staffers won’t be working from the network’s offices until 2021. It wouldn’t be particularly surprising if other networks announce in the coming days and weeks that they’re following suit, especially considering so many newsrooms are packed during normal office hours, making reasonable physical distancing nearly impossible.

Many of you will be likely working from home for the long haul. With that in mind, we’d like to know what’s at the top of your wish list in terms of upgrades? What would make your job easier, things most closely resembling your office setup? Let’s be reasonable with these wishes, folks.

Email us this week at tvnewser@adweek.com—or provide your thoughts on your Twitter account about what’s at the top of your wish list, using the hashtag #AskNewser—and we’ll share everyone’s most interesting stories next week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

