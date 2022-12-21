AskNewser: TV Newsers Describe How Their Shows Will Evolve in 2023

For the 2022-’23 year-end #AskNewser, we caught up with broadcast and cable news anchors and hosts to find out what how they expect to their shows will evolve in 2023.

ABC News chief meteorologist and climate unit managing editor Ginger Zee, ABC News What Would You Do? host John Quiñones; CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, CBS 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty, and CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller; CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, CNN State of the Union co-anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash, CNN This Morning anchor and chief correspondent Kaitlan Collins, and CNN anchor for CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo on CNN and CNN International, and CNN Royal Correspondent Max Foster. Additionally, we caught up with Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition and Bloomberg Crypto anchor Kailey Leinz, Bloomberg Markets: The Close anchor Romaine Bostick, Fox News’ America Reports co-anchor Sandra Smith, Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, FBN The Bottom Line co-host Dagen McDowell and outgoing PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff.

For part one, on-air talent discuss their biggest on air challenge in 2022. Below, part two:

TVNewser: How do you think your show will evolve in 2023?

Amanpour: I don’t expect any changes in 2023.

Bash: State of the Union will evolve and change as Washington evolves and changes. Next year, America will have divided government and our interviews and focus will reflect that. It will be a different challenge, one I look forward to.

Bostick: With the pandemic ending and more guests able and willing to come into our studios, the biggest hope is to make our shows much more conversational and intimate in a way that Zoom appearances often limit.

Collins: I want CNN This Morning to evolve in the new year to be the source for the latest political reporting and sharpest analysis as we head into the 2024 presidential election. The recent midterm elections revealed a lot about what voters think, and I want to focus on having the pulse of where they are as we begin to see candidates hitting the trail, which could potentially (and I think likely) involve President Biden, who is set to make his decision about running early next year.

Compagno: In 2023, Outnumbered will continue its current trajectory of leading in daytime ratings thanks to the leadership and quality of our amazing team- and thanks to the viewers who trust us to provide accurate information, thoughtful insight, and compelling entertainment.

Foster: We’ve got to focus on retention. Viewers are increasingly distracted by the ocean of content at their fingertips, so it’s about constructing shows in a way that gives them no reason to look away. I’m taking some lessons from my TikTok channel and seeing what can be implemented in our show planning and execution.

Leinz: From an editorial standpoint, I think on both our morning show and as a network we’ll have a closer eye on Washington, as we face a new Congress and the build-up to the 2024 election. If there’s anything we’ve learned over the last several years, it’s that deal-making in DC is just as important as on Wall Street, and fiscal policy- not just monetary policy- deserves our attention. For our Crypto show, 2022 has been a year of wealth and business destruction and just a lot of pain overall, so how –or will– the industry rebuild in the new year? How will the regulatory landscape shift? Those will be key themes we’ll focus on.

From a broader content standpoint, we’ll double down even more on social media in 2023.

McDowell: Sean Duffy and I are launching a new show The Bottom Line January 23 on Fox Business. We’re both from small towns. Wisconsin and Virginia, respectively. We move forward into 2023 by remembering where we come from and never forgetting the hardships all Americans are enduring in this economy.

Miller: I am most proud of the work we have been able to accomplish on CBS Saturday Morning! Over the last year, we have made updates to the format of our show which has propelled our producers and correspondents to even better storytelling. In 2023, I see us continuing to provide our viewers with more quality work that showcases the talents in music, culinary and culture around the globe.

Moriarty: Throughout its history, 48 Hours has constantly been evolving from a show that originally focused on a single topic for 48 Hours (which is how we got our name) to our current version of taking viewers deep inside complex crime stories. I expect that in 2023, 48 Hours will continue to evolve and expand to be found on even more platforms. Whether it be on My Life of Crime podcast, The 48 Hours show podcast, Paramount +, YouTube or Pluto TV, the more platforms 48 Hours appears on, the greater our impact is. We will continue to dig even deeper into cases and characters.

O’Donnell: In 2023, we will focus on our solutions-based reporting. We want to help people navigate their complex world by getting answers and highlighting solutions to the everyday problems our viewers are facing. When solutions aren’t immediately apparent, we will continue to demonstrate through our reporting that we are asking the right questions and holding the appropriate people accountable. We want to be a resource as Americans ask themselves what does today’s headline mean for me.

Quiñones: In 2023, my plan is to continue demanding answers from law enforcement and government officials both at the local and state level. ABC News has made an unprecedented commitment to remain in Uvalde for an entire year. We’re calling it, “Uvalde 365.” We are the only network news division that now has a bureau – an office – in Uvalde, staffed with a team of producers, correspondents and camera crews. We have been breaking stories on every one of our news shows as well as reporting and airing longer, investigative pieces. Later this year, we will also produce at least two, 2-hour documentaries which will air on ABC and Hulu. I am immensely proud of our commitment. We simply will not allow the world to forget about the awful tragedy that occurred in this little Texas town.

Smith: This year, data from Nielsen MRI Fusion showed that Fox News has more Democrats, Independents and Republicans tuning in than any other cable news network. In the new year, we hope to attract an even broader selection of guests across economic, social and political spectrums to reflects the growing diversity of our audience.

Woodruff: First, the NewsHour will be in great hands with our new co-anchors, Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, who debut on January 2, 2023. And I am very excited to be undertaking a new reporting role at the NewsHour for Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads. I’ll be traveling the country, talking with Americans about how they see their role as citizens and if they see a way through our current deep divide.

Zee: As the managing editor of the climate unit at ABC News, I am committed to making climate change and environmental stories a part of our shows on a regular basis, and ABC News President Kim Godwin supports this goal for the network. Right now, I have three stories on Good Morning America airing in the first two weeks of 2023 focused on conservation and reuse, fast fashion, the IRA bill and food waste. We will take viewers to places they’d never get a chance to see, share solutions they haven’t heard about yet but, most importantly, show how climate change is being seen, felt and dealt with here at home.