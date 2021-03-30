As James Goldston Officially Exits ABC News, Company Sets Interim Management

James Goldston officially left ABC News last week after a 17-year run at the network, including the last seven years as news division president. His exit came a few days ahead of the March 31 departure date announced in January.

Disney/ABC Television chairman Peter Rice and ABC News executive vice president Derek Medina are leading the news division as the search for permanent ABC News president continues.

Shortly after Goldston announced his plans to exit, we compiled a list of prime candidates for this celebrated role, including svp of integrated content strategy Marie Nelson, and ABC Owned Television Stations president Wendy McMahon.

Other intriguing candidates include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert co-executive producer Chris Licht. He is well-known in TV news circles for his stints as executive producer of CBS This Morning, and MSNBC’s Morning Joe before that. There’s also Steve Capus, the former NBC News president and executive producer of the CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley. Capus ran NBC News for eight years (2005-2013), executive produced CBS Evening News and was the network’s executive editor for nearly four years (May 2014-January 2018). Why not make the broadcast trifecta?

Back to Goldston: in an internal memo staff sent on Jan. 28, he noted that he had planned to leave the network after what had been an extremely intense election season. “After a great deal of reflection over the last few months, I’m ready for a new adventure,” Goldston wrote.

The British-born news executive named president of ABC News in April 2014, replacing Ben Sherwood who had been promoted to co-president of Disney/ABC TV at the time. Goldston moved to the top of the ABC News heap after a two-year stint as svp of content and development.

Yes, the Barbara Fedida fiasco hit ABC News hard last summer, but the network achieved many positives during Goldston’s tenure.

In April 2012, he was the senior executive producer of Good Morning America when after 16 consecutive years as the No. 2 morning show, it finally bypassed NBC’s Today as the most-watched morning show. Additionally, five months into his term as news division president, he tapped David Muir to be the anchor of ABC World News Tonight. The newscast has since moved past NBC Nightly News into first place in all key measurements.

The news division has won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence five times, and received various Peabody and Emmy awards under Goldston’s leadership.

Goldston joined ABC News in 2004 from Britain’s ITV. Following a stint as senior producer of prime time specials and investigations, he was promoted to executive producer of Nightline, a position he held until 2011 until moving over to GMA.

On March 25, Goldston sent one last note to ABC News staff, obtained by TVNewser: