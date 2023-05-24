As Broadcast Season Concludes, 60 Minutes Remains Most-Watched TV News Program

CBS’ 60 Minutes ended the 2022-23 broadcast TV season as the most-watched television news program, as has often been the case over its history, averaging 8.87 million total viewers, per the most current Nielsen data.

The weekly newsmagazine also averaged more total viewers than any other primetime TV offering on five different occasions this season — trailing only NBC Sunday Night Football among all regularly-scheduled primetime program.

Out of its 30 episodes this TV season, 60 Minutes was among primetime’s five most-watched shows of the week 23 times, and among the top 10 29 times.

Sunday’s episode, which featured Bill Whitaker’s investigation into how defense contractors take advantage of the Pentagon and U.S. taxpayers, marked the 55th season finale of the legendary newsmagazine. It averaged 7.04 million total viewers, up +12% from the comparable Sunday broadcast in 2022.

The Sunday, Jan. 2 edition of 60 Minutes, which featured Anderson Cooper’s interview with Prince Harry, was the newsmagazine’s most-watched episode of the season. The broadcast drew around 12 million total viewers, taking delayed Nielsen data into account.