Longtime White House Correspondent April Ryan Joins MSNBC as Contributor

The Grio Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent April Ryan has joined MSNBC as a contributor, the network announced Tuesday morning.

Ryan will make appearances across MSNBC programming sharing her latest reporting and analysis from Washington, D.C.

She made her first appearance in this role on Morning Joe, joining Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski to speak about the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Ryan, who joined The Grio in 2021, has been the longest-serving Black woman in the White House Press Corps, having been part of the Corps for more than 20 years. She is one of only four African Americans to have served on the White House Correspondents Association board in its 100-year history.

She was previously an on-air contributor for CNN, where she was a political analyst, and from January 1997 to November 2020 served as a White House correspondent and Washington, D.C., bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks.

Ryan’s first appearance can be seen below.