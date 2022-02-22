AP Correspondent Philip Crowther Reports From Kyiv in 6 Different Languages

The work of Associated Press correspondent Philip Crowther has gone viral over the past day and a half, and understandably so.

The veteran political reporter — whose work can be seen on NewsNation in the U.S. — posted a minute-long video on Monday in which he is seen filing reports from Kyiv to different TV news outlets in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

As of publication time, Crowther’s video has garnered nearly 12 million views.

Reporting a complex story in one’s native language is not easy to do. The fact that Crowther can do it in six different languages is remarkable.

