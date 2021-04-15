Another Shakeup at ABC News as Michael Corn Leaves Good Morning America

Good Morning America’s senior executive producer Michael Corn is out at the ABC morning show.

“Michael Corn no longer works for ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson told TVNewser.

An ABC News source tells us “everyone is stunned.” GMA has been the most-watched network morning broadcast for all of Corn’s tenure at the helm of show, which began in 2014. Before that, he was the executive producer of World News for three years, and had previously spent a decade at GMA as a producer.

The news of Corn’s departure comes just a day after two other big staffing changes were announced at the network: Kim Godwin was named the new president of ABC News, joining from CBS News; and Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC TV stations group, announced her departure effective immediately. TVNewser has learned McMahon is joining CBS to co-lead a combined CBS News and CBS TV stations group.

Peter Rice, chairman of General Entertainment Content for ABC’s parent company The Walt Disney Company had tapped Corn help overseee breaking news coverage following the departure of longtime ABC News president James Goldston earlier this year.

ABC News svp for Talent, Editorial Strategy and Business Affairs Barbara Fedida was dismissed from her duties last July. She had been with ABC News, in two stints, for more than 25 years.